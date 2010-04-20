The UWM Union Theatre tonight screens for free the 2009 Argentinean historical drama Felicitas as part of its 32nd Annual Latin American Film Series. Teresa Constantini’s romantic tragedy follows a young couple in 1862 Buenos Aires. Felicitas Guerrero would like to marry her beloved Enrique Ocampo, but her bourgeois father has instead arranged for her to marry the rich Don Martin de Alzaga. War, yellow fever and social upheaval add to the couple’s strife. The Latin American Film Series runs through Friday, April 23.