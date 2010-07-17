Festa Italiana is consistently among the most highly attended of Milwaukee’s summer ethnic festivals, in large part because of the food, but this year’s fest also features a particularly rich entertainment lineup, with performances from Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, celebrity jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, former Monkee Micky Dolenz and watermelon-smasher Gallagher. Other attractions include an Italian piazza, chef demonstrations, an 18-foot-tall sand sculpture of Pinocchio, carnival rides and nightly fireworks. (Through July 18.)