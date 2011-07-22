The city's endless appetite for comfort foods like Italian sausage, eggplant spiedini, fried zucchini, pasta and calzones ensures that Festa Italiana is consistently among the most highly attended of Milwaukee's many summer ethnic festivals. Among the attractions at this year's festival are an Italian piazza, chef demonstrations, dance performances, a Leaning Tower of Pisa made from LEGOs, nightly Bartolotta fireworks and headlining performances from The Monkees, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Buddy Valastro of TLC's “Cake Boss.” (Through July 24.)