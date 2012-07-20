Celebrating its 35th anniversary, the four-day-long Festa Italiana will include a 50/50 cash raffle for the first time this weekend. The winner of the raffle will take home half of its total revenue based on ticket sales and is guaranteed a minimum of $5,000. Since its inception, the festival has hosted some of Milwaukee's best Italian restaurants and delicatessens, allowing attendees to indulge in delectable classics like gnocchi, lasagna, pasta al pesto, tortellini and carbonara. But as much as Festa Italiana encourages dining, the festival also celebrates the art of Italian cuisine. Nowhere is this appreciation more evident than at the Cucina Showcase. Featuring wine tastings ($20 per person), cooking demonstrations and a cannoli-eating competition, the Cucina Showcase includes appearances from celebrity chef Nick Stellino and "Cooking with Nonna" Web series host Rossella Rago. There will also be live music (including performances from Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Sammy Llanas of The BoDeans) and nightly Bartolotta firework displays at 10:15 p.m.