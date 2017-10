One of the most consistently popular of Milwaukee’s summer ethnic festivalsthanks, in no small part, to all the Italian cuisine it offersFesta Italiana returns for its 31st year today, running through this weekend at the Summerfest grounds. Among the draws are chef demonstrations, a Sunday mass and procession, a 43-foot-tall replica of St. Mark’s Bell Tower, nightly fireworks displays and daily performances from Deana Martin, daughter of the celebrated rat packer.