For its 32nd year, Festa Italiana pays tribute to fairy-tale author Carlo Collodi’s most enduring creation, Pinocchio, an endearing wooden puppet with a Sarah Palin-esque penchant for stretching the truth. A team of world champion sculptors will be pounding away at a 20-foot recreation of the little fibber, working with 150 tons of sand to sculpt Pinocchio’s story. Through Sunday, a daily Pinocchio parade at 5:30 p.m. will feature puppet shows, Italian music and folk dancers. Other attractions include an “Italian Idol” singing contest, cultural cuisine and free midway rides for kids, as well as the usual nightly Bartolotta Fireworks spectacle.