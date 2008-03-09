Festival City Symphony: Don’t Go Russian Off

Sergei Rachmaninoff's notorious “Piano Concerto No. 3,” a composition so tricky that famous pianists like Gary Graffman have expressed anxiety about having to perform it, is at the core of the Festival City Symphony’s family friendly program, Don’t Go Russian Off, which the symphony performs this afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Pabst Theater. Tchaikovsky's “March Slav” will close the program, which will also include a Reinhold Gliere composition and music that Mikhall Glinka composed for a Russian adaptation of Sleeping Beauty.