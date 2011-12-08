Festive Soiree with Robin Pluer and Friends

A longtime tradition during the holidays, Robin Pluer's cabaret-style show dazzles its audience not only with a candlelit setting, but also with the sultry tones of the headlining chanteuse. Pluer's Festive Soiree features several other Milwaukee greats, such as guitarist Paul Cebar, percussionist Kim Zick and Connie Grauer on piano and vocals. Cebar injects his bluesy influence into Edith Piaf classics, while Zick and Grauer (who make up the group Mrs. Fun) add spice to old favorites like “Silent Night.”