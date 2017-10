Milwaukee’s hard-working, hard-networking alternative-pop duo Fever Marlene does an 8 p.m. performance at the U.S. Cellular Arena tonight. Fever Marlene’s last album, Civil War, earned considerable local airplay on FM 102.1 for the single “Red Fire,” and their latest, White China, which explores more dreamy, Beatles-esque melodies, has earned them more airtime on Radio Milwaukee 88.9.