Thanks to a combination of hard work and smart self-promotion, the two-man duo Fever Marlene has become one of the most visible rock bands in Milwaukee, clocking airtime on radio stations like FM 102.1 and Radio Milwaukee 88.9. The pair’s latest record, White China, fine-tunes the driving alterna-pop of their debut, adding layers of dreamy, Beatlesque sounds to the mix. Tonight the band splits an 8 p.m. bill at the Turner Hall Ballroom with Treaty of Paris.