Fever Marlene & The Redwalls

Milwaukee’s hard-working (and fast working) alt-rock duo Fever Marlene have followed up their debut album with a New York-recorded follow-up, White China. Tonight at 7 p.m. the pair will return the Turner Hall Ballroom for another CD release party and they’ve brought along a high-profile opening band. The Redwalls released a 2005, out-of-nowhere major-label debut, De Nova, which earned them countless Beatles comparisons (and a tour with Oasis). Their stocks have since fallen, however; these days they’re no longer on Capitol Records, and although their newest, self-titled album is a vast improvement over their derivative breakthrough, it hasn’t garnered much attention.