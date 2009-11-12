The Fiery Furnaces w/ Cryptacize and Dent May

Never a group beholden to convention, or even their own past, The Fiery Furnaces play a curious, unpredictable blend of experimental rock, pop, 18th-century American music and whatever else their restless ears desire. The brother-sister duo Matthew and Eleanor Friedberger’s latest album, I’m Going Away , was released on Thrill Jockey earlier this year, followed by a strange announcement that both Matthew and Eleanor would be releasing solo cover versions of the record. Stranger still is the group’s plan to put out a “silent album” of musical notation, with fans performing their interpretations at Fiery Furnaces gigs.