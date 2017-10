A commercial disappointment assailed by critics upon its initial theatrical release in 1999, David Fincher’s violent adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club went on to become an instant cult favorite upon its DVD release, thanks to strong word-of-mouth. As part of its Monday night move-on-the-patio series, Brochach Irish Pub screens the Brad Pitt/Edward Norton film tonight with free kettlecorn and $2.50 bottles of Lakefront beer.