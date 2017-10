David O. Russell scored a critical hit with his 2010 boxing drama The Fighter , earning seven Academy Award nominations, including supporting acting wins for Christian Bale and Melissa Leo (who beat co-star and fellow nominee Amy Adams). The film was a labor of love for Mark Wahlberg, who stars as working-class boxer "Irish" Micky Ward and worked without a stunt double, taking real punches. The film screens for $5 tonight as part of Turner Hall Ballroom's "Beer and a Movie" series.