Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s Rewind brings together painters from Europe and the United Statesmore specifically, those who used printmaking as an ancillary medium and focused on the figure. The exhibition features several artists whose works are part of MAM's Contemporary Art Galleries reinstallation, and placards throughout Figurative Prints remind the viewer to seek them out.