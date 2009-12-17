The Figureheads w/ Antler Antennas

The Figureheads claim that tonight they’ll become the first rap act ever to perform at the Jazz Estate, and while we can’t fully verify that assertion, we can’t think of any examples of other rappers that have played there, either. During the day, The Figureheads make educational hip-hop for childrenthey’re even a registered non-profit groupbut they also double as an adult rap act, too. This year they released Fire In The Soul , a collection of cerebral hip-hop that suggests a less angry, much more positive-minded Atmosphere or, given its abstract, electronic undertones, a more up-tempo Sonic Sum.