One of England’s more acclaimed young experimental filmmakers swings through Milwaukee tonight when the UWM Union Theatre presents On the Nature of Affinities: The Films of Ben Rivers . Rivers’ short films examine the relationship between man and nature, often capturing idiosyncratic subjects like Jake Williams, a man who lives alone in the Scottish wilderness. The director’s affinity for outdated or black-and-white film stocks only adds to the surreal, dreamlike quality to his films.