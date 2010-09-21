The Films of Bruce Conner, Program 2

Although he’s also renowned for his cross-genre work in a variety of disciplines (including assemblage, sculpture, painting and photography), Bruce Conner is most famous for his filmmaking. Particularly in the mannered 1950s, Conner’s eccentric persona made him well known throughout avant-garde circles. His films, some of which are presented tonight, explored the destruction of the individual by society, commenting on misogyny, poverty and consumerism, and often incorporated pop music in a manner that some suggest laid the groundwork for the music video (an art form for which Conner himself never had much respect).