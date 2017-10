Several Milwaukee directors have chosen an unusual venue to premiere their latest works: MOCT, a Walker's Point bar with a decidedly un-theater-like atmosphere. Tomah Mackie will be screening his new drama <i>Lovesuck</i>, while Eric Strelitzer and the filmmaking team of Melissa Freson and Aaron Powers will be showing the first 15 minutes of their respective latest works, <i>Will & Testament</i> and Solitary Honor. All three projects shared an overlapping cast and crew.