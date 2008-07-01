Industrial rockers Filter may have had only one song, but man, what a song. A shamelessly exploitative hit about suicide, “Hey Man Nice Shot” suggested gory, crime-scene details where Pearl Jam’s “Jeremy” demurred. Tasteless? Sure, especially with Kurt Cobain’s gunshot-heard-round-the-world still ringing in audiences’ ears, but the song was as visceral as anything else on alt-rock radio at the time. For better or worse, it’s one of the ’90s’ defining songs. It’ll almost certainly be the highlight of Filter’s 10 p.m. set tonight at the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage.