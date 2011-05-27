Fine Line Magazine Release Party

Created by Milwaukee art enthusiasts and former Armoury Gallery proprietors Cassandra Smith and Jessica Steeber, the quarterly Fine Line Magazine is an art magazine in the most literal sense—not a magazine about art so much as a piece of art itself. Free of advertising, reviews and even artist biographies, the magazine compiles contributions from artists from all of the world. The magazine's third issue, “This is a Theory,” includes works from artists in Paris, London, Madrid and Berlin. The publication celebrates the issue with a release party tonight at Moct, featuring a live installation from Knock Knock Installation Art. Copies of the issue will be on sale for $10.