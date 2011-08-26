Fine Line Release Party

Created by Milwaukee art enthusiasts and former Armoury Gallery proprietors Cassandra Smith and Jessica Steeber, the quarterly Fine Line Magazine is an art magazine in the most literal sense—not a magazine about art so much as a piece of art itself. Free of advertising, reviews and even artist biographies, the magazine compiles contributions from artists from all over the world. The magazine celebrates the release of its fourth issue tonight with this party at the Sky High Gallery, 2501 S. Howell Ave. The issue includes contributions from seven artists, including Nina Nolte, Jesse Draxler, Angelina Gualdoni and David Maisel, all working around the loose theme of “change.”