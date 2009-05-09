The celebratory culture of New Orleans mixes with the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina in Milwaukee Rep's Fire on the Bayou: A Mardi Gras Musical Extravaganza , which runs through May 10 at the Stackner Cabaret. Written and directed by Kevin Ramsey (the name behind last year's Grafton City Blues ), the show is a celebration of New Orleans jazz mixed with somber bits of monologue taken from the recent tragedy. The juxtaposition of upbeat, energizing music against stories of people losing their homes and families can be a little jarring at times, but it is that very element that makes Fire on the Bayou more than just another cabaret show.