The Milwaukee Firkin Craft Beer Festival features music and samplings of rare beers from around Wisconsin and the rest of the country, including its signature draw: the firkins. Firkins are cask-conditioned barrels of small-batch beers that are naturally carbonated while they're in the cask, producing a very different flavor from most modern beers. There will also be talks from beer historians and home-brew experts, as well as displays of beer memorabilia. Tickets are $45 at the gate, $40 in advance, and include unlimited sampling. A $70 VIP package includes early admission and appetizers from The Rumpus Room.