Shirley Temple wasn’t able to do it, but Deanna Durbin was. Durbin successfully made the leap from child star to adult actress with 1939’s First Love, a sweet little romantic musical that made major headlines for giving Durbin her first on-screen kiss (with heartthrob Robert Stack, in his first role). The story will be familiar to anyone who knows fairy tales: It’s a virtual remake of Cinderella, complete with a dramatic ball and wayward shoe. The Charles Allis Art Museum screens the movie tonight at 7:30 p.m. as part of its series on classic romances films.