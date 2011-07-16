Outsiders are often shocked to learn that Wisconsin claims the world's largest music festival, but they'd probably be a lot less shocked to learn that it also claims the world's largest fish fry. Set near the downtown harbor, Port Washington's Fish Day serves up nearly 10,000 pounds of cod and 13,000 pounds of fried potatoes every year. The festival kicks off with an 8K run at 8 a.m. and then a 10 a.m. parade through downtown Port Washington. Other attractions include a classic car show, arts and crafts tents, carnival rides, a smoked-fish eating contest and several stages of music, including ones for blues, country and classic rock.