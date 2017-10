Doug Neidermeyer himself, Milwaukee actor Mark Metcalf, will be in attendance tonight as Discovery World continues its summer outdoor Fish Fry & A Flick series tonight with a screening of the frat-house favorite, Animal House , the 1978 John Landis/John Belushi comedy that launched a thousand direct-to-DVD National Lampoon college romps. The evening kicks off with a $9.95 fish fry and $4 Point Beer specials at 6 p.m., before the free movie screening begins at dusk.