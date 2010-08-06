Fish Fry & A Flick: The Hangover

Todd Phillips’ Las Vegas comedy The Hangover made a killing at the box office upon its summer 2009 release, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time, making a star of underground comic Zach Galifianakis and spawning a sequel scheduled for release in 2011. It’s the rare blockbuster comedy that maintains the goofy, ramshackle feel of a cult comedy, making it a perfect fit for the Discovery World’s outdoor Fish Fry & A Flick movie series. The fish hits the fryer around 5 p.m.; the movie begins at dusk.