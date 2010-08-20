Fish Fry & A Flick: Inglourious Basterds

Quentin Tarantino’s violent, iconoclastic epic Inglourious Basterds posits an alternate history of World War II where Jews bring down Hitler’s Third Reich. The 2009 film became Tarantino’s highest grossing to date, drawing huge audiences (in large part by marketing star Brad Pitt) and earning the sometimes-divisive director widespread critical praise. The most enthusiastic praise, however, was reserved for Christoph Waltz, a previously little-known Austrian actor who is equal parts charming and vile as the duplicitous SS Col. Hans Landa. He took home a supporting actor Oscar for the performance. The film screens for free tonight at dusk as part of the Discovery World’s outdoor Fish Fry & A Flick event.