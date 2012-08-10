Fish Fry & A Flick: Zoolander

The free movie series Point Fish Fry & A Flick returns to the Discovery World's lakefront lot for another lineup of cult films each Friday through Sept. 7. The event starts with a Bartolotta fish fry and Point beer specials beginning at 5 p.m.; the movies begin after sunset. This season's inaugural film is <i>Zoolander</i>, Ben Stiller's exceptionally goofy 2001 comedy about a brainwashed male model. Stiller has scripted a sequel to the movie, but there's still no word on whether it will ever actually be filmed. <P>