Fish Fry Night Milwaukee

Delving deep into one of Milwaukee’s most beloved traditions, writer/director Ron Faiola’s new film takes viewers on a guided tour of some of the city’s most popular, historic and unique fish fries. A graduate of the UW-Milwaukee film program and owner of the Milwaukee based Push Button Gadget Inc film production company (which has created music videos for Smashing Pumpkins and Monster Magnet) Faiola was motivated to make the film by the sheer number of fish fry options in the city, all claiming to be the “classic” version. Narrated by WMSE radio disc jockey Dewey Gill, the film receives its world premiere tonight, with DVDs available for purchase at the show.