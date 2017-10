Perhaps the most singular American ska act of the '80s, Fishbone fused the hyperactive rhythms of ska with the freaky, oddball spectacle of vintage Parliament-Funkadelic performances. And the band's sound only grew heavier and weirder throughout the '90s. Their output slowed considerably around the turn of the century amid record-label turmoil and a slew of lineup changes. The band's latest album is 2006's Still Stuck in Your Throat , a typically manic set of ska-punk.