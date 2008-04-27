With their feel-good, puppies-and-kittens-for-everybody mentality, the fast-rising, experimental indie quartet Fishboy has garnered a reputation for their quirky, over-sugared stage show. Their latest release, Albatross: How We Failed To Save The Lone Star State With The Power Of Rock And Roll, finds them pairing swaggering horns and chiming guitars to soundtrack honest, biographical lyrical rants. Eric Michener’s vocals recall Daniel Johnston’s warbling, boyish delivery, but the lyrics are far heavier than Johnston’s simple themes. The group an 8 p.m. show tonight at the Borg Ward with Milwaukee bands Quinn Scharber and Energy=Genius.