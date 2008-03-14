March 19, 2008 is the fifth anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq and the beginning of the sixth year of war and occupation, senseless death and massive destruction. This is the year the anti-war movement must up the ante, pull out all the stops and build so much pressure that the war will finally be brought to an end.

The Milwaukee Coalition for a Just Peace is organizing a mass rally in downtown Milwaukee for Sat., March 15, at 1 pm. There will be a short rally at the O'Donnell Park Plaza at the far east end of Wisconsin Ave., followed by a march to Veterans Park and back.

Five Years Too Many!

End the Iraq Occupation Now!

Rally & March on the 5th Anniversary of the Invasion

Saturday, March 15, 1pm

O'Donnell Park,

E. Wisconsin Ave. & Prospect Ave.