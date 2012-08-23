The Fixx w/ Liv Mueller

British rockers The Fixx have spent more than 30 years and 12 albums penning contemplative lyrics that give their catchy pop songs a purpose beyond their surface hooks. The band remains best known for their saucy, new wave-era funk number “One Thing Leads to Another,” among other early-'80s hits. But unlike most of their peers from the era, they never broke up, and instead continued to record a vast library of smart art-rock albums. Expanding on the emotional motifs of their recent work, the group's just-released full-length <i>Beautiful Friction</i> coats darker themes of economic woes and social jadedness with perseverant hope, focusing on self-acceptance on the country-tinged single “Anyone Else.”