Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana: La Pasión Flamenca

One of the premier flamenco dance companies in the United States will perform traditional Spanish flamenco, with its extravagantly sensual duets, solos and improvisational jam sessions, as well as cutting-edge new work commissioned by the company from young flamenco artists who incorporate Afro-Cuban and other Latin American rhythms and folk idioms to expand the boundaries of this explosive dance form. The SMPAC's big stage and comfortably intimate house make it a great live performance venue. Come an hour early for a chat with the artists, the Milwaukee Ballet's engaging education director, Alyson Chavez, and SMPAC's visionary new director, Chad Piechocki.