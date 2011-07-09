The Flaming Lips

Tonight @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest, 10 p.m.

by

After the fluke success of their 1994 single “She Don't Use Jelly,” The Flaming Lips emerged as one of the few bands of the alternative-rock era to reinvent themselves for indie-rock audiences, using their major-label budget to create lavish, uplifting experimental rock albums like 1999's The Soft Bulletin and 2002's Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots and earning a reputation for their celebratory, prop-heavy live shows. The band returned to their dark, psychedelic-rock roots with their most recent album, 2009's Embryonic, a chilling record about the inevitability of death.