The Flatlanders, a country group formed from three renowned playersJimmy Dale Gilmore, Joe Ely and Butch Hancockreturn to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight for an 8 p.m. show. The three first teamed up in 1972, but have spent most of the following decades recording only sporadically as a group, instead focusing on solo ventures. Since their 2002 album Now Again , however, the group has been spending as much time on the road together as they ever have.