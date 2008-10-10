Not since the Arcade Fire’s perfect Funeral has a debut album by an indie-rock band been as uniformly lauded as Fleet Foxes’ self-titled debut. Fleet Foxes soak their hazy, Neil Young-ish country-pop songs in buckets of reverb, meaning on paper they’re not much different from other animal-checking indie-rock peers like Band of Horses and Grizzly Bear, but Fleet Foxes are, frankly, better than either of those bands, their harmonies richer, their songs dreamier and more mysterious. The band’s 8 p.m. Pabst Theater concert tonight, like many on the band’s current tour, is sold out, another sign that in a couple months the band is destined to dominate 2008’s year-end lists.