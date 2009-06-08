Where bands like the Rolling Stones can be counted on to keep touring until the Grim Reaper himself sucks every last ounce of life from their withered bodies, other classic-rock reunions aren’t nearly as certain. Fleetwood Mac, for instance, has long been marked by inner-band tensionindeed, their best work, like their 1977 classic Rumours , was born of itwhich has made their sporadic reunions feel like genuine events. In the past two decades, the band’s classic (or semi-classic) lineup with Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks has only recorded two albums together, and though the group had hoped to work out some new material last year, nothing resulted from their studio sessions. That makes this tour a true greatest-hits tour, which most Fleetwood Mac fans are probably all right with at this point.