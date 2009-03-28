Present Music’s latest program revives Kamran Ince’s Flight Box, a piece commissioned for the opening of Santiago Calatrava’s art museum expansion that plays on the aeronautical quality of the architect’s winged design. The bill will also include a half-dozen other pieces that explore similar themes of space and flight, including works by Karen Tanaka and Henry Brant. Attendees will also be invited to make their own paper airplanes before the show, then compete with them in a distance-throwing competition.