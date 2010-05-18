Flobots w/ Trouble Andrew and Champagne Champagne

In a bid for post-rap-rock relevance, Linkin Park downplayed the role of rapper Mike Shinoda on its most recent album. A year later, however, Denver’s alternative-rap band Flobots stormed modern-rock radio playlists by doing just the opposite, delivering “Handlebars,” a single built around monotone, Shinoda-esque raps. Nobody will mistake the Flobots emcees as the next coming of Rakimif anything, their flat verses evoke Cake’s John McCreabut unlike so many alternative-rock bands that play hip-hop for novelty, at least they seem to have a genuine love for the genre to complement their incisive hooks. The group returns to the Rave tonight, touring behind its latest album, Survival Story , which they recorded with Beastie Boys producer Mario Caldato, Jr..