The once radical marriage of Celtic music and punk no longer seems so radical these days, as The Pogues-inspired punk bands that emerged in the ’90s have shown some unlikely traditionalist tendencies. Even Los Angeles’ Flogging Molly, one of the heaviest of the American Celtic punk bands, has toned down their early roar a bit over the years to make more time for folk ballads, rebel songs and other genuine displays of appreciation for the Celtic tradition. The group’s 2008 album Float embraced these softer sounds, but judging from their new double-disc live album Live at the Greek Theatre , the group still kicks up an unforgiving ruckus in concert.