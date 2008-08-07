Alterra Coffee Roasters’ lakefront location and the Florentine Opera team up for another installment of their Florentine at the Lake series tonight at 7 p.m. Let Florentine Opera’s chorus members serenade you with stunning arias as you relax in front of the expansive lakefront, sipping an iced, caffeinated beverage. In a sign that summer is coming to a close faster than you think, this is already this summer’s second-to-last performance in the series, with the final performance taking place on Aug. 21.