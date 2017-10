Here’s another sign that this summer is coming to a close faster than you think: Alterra Coffee Roasters and the Florentine Opera Company are wrapping up their popular “Florentine on the Lake” concert series tonight with one final performance of arias at Alterra’s lakefront location at 7 p.m. It’s a stark reminder that you’d better get out there and catch some free outdoor music while you can, because in just a few more weeks, the festivals will have packed up for the season.