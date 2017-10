While Jazz in the Park commands the most attention, another summer tradition also kicks off its season today as the Alterra coffee shop near the lake again hosts performances from the Florentine Opera for its Florentine at the Lake series, which starts a 7 p.m. Let the company’s chorus members serenade you with stunning arias as you take in the expansive lakefront and sip an iced, caffeinated beverage. The series runs twice a month though August.