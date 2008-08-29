Though The Flower Kings have at times been labeled prog-rock’s great white hope, and are now arguably one of the world’s leading prog-rock bands, they’ve at times had trouble finding their footing. The Sum of No Evil, the band's latest and most focused album in years (even with a running time of 75 minutes), tries to eliminate the pop, jazz, experimental and ambient elements of past efforts and focus on pure prog-complete with The Flower Kings' signature dreamy vocals, backed by grand, layered musical arrangements. References to the usual suspects of Yes and Genesis abound, but the band also invokes Kansas, Spock's Beard, Pink Floyd and Chicago Transit Authority. The group returns to Shank Hall tonight for an 8 p.m. show.