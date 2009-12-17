FM 102/1’s Big Snow Show w/ Breaking Benjamin

FM 102/1’s fourth annual Big Snow Show concert celebrates the harder end of the Milwaukee alternative radio station’s spectrum. There’s no Death Cab For Cutie this year; instead, the headliners are Breaking Benjamin, the hard-edged post-grunge mainstays from Pennsylvania who this summer released their fourth album, Dear Agony . They’ll be supported by Jared Leto’s band 30 Seconds to Mars. Leto’s group modernized their bloodcurdling screamo-grunge on their just-released new album, My Old Friend the Blues , drawing from Killers-esque new wave and U2’s skyscraping anthems. Down bill are Sick Puppies, the Australian post-grunge act responsible for one of YouTube’s first viral hits, the “Free Hugs” video, and After Midnight Project, a Los Angeles hard-rock act