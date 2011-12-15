FM 102.1 Big Snow Show w/ Cage the Elephant, The Joy Formidable and Sleeper Agent

The local modern-rock station FM 102.1 has some exciting acts for its annual holiday show. Headliners Cage the Elephant have been alt-radio staples since their breakout hit “Ain't No Rest for the Wicked,” from their 2008 self-titled debut album, a funky slab of blues-punk with debt to Beck and G. Love & Special Sauce. The bill's real gem, though, is The Joy Formidable, the Welsh trio that earned plenty of airtime this year with “Whirring,” one of the massive, surging alt-rock epics on the group's awesomely over-stuffed 2011 full-length debut, <i>The Big Roar</i>, one of the year's most exhilarating rock records. The scruffy Kentucky alt-rock band Sleeper Agent starts off the night.