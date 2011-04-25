Foals w/ Freelance Whales and The Naked and Famous

British indie-rockers Foals haven't made nearly as much of an impression stateside as they have in their native land, where the typically overzealous British music press gave them the red-carpet treatment even before they released their 2008 debut album, Antidotes . On their 2010 sophomore album, Total Life Forever , Foals prove themselves one of the rare British buzz bands that really deserves a larger American audience. It's a savvy record, building on the syncopated, half-danceable post-punk of their debut with moodier atmospherics and sharper songs that unfold at a deliberate pace.